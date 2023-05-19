Nashik, May 19 (PTI) A Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday began probe into the alleged attempt by a group of people from another religion to force their way into the famous Trimbakeshwar temple in Maharashtra's Nashik district.

Also Read | Big Relief for Sameer Wankhede, Bombay High Court Directs CBI To Refrain From Arresting Former NCB Mumbai Chief Till May 22.

SIT chief Sukhwinder Singh visited the Shiva temple, one of 12 `jyotirlingas' in the country, examined relevant CCTV camera footage and met the temple's trustees.

Also Read | 'Hindu Activists Fear Taliban Government Taking Over Karnataka', Says BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered on a complaint lodged by a temple official against four persons under section 295 (injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult a religion) of the Indian Penal Code after the May 13 incident.

“I met some people and will meet some more people. I will listen to their views, see related documents and accordingly a decision will be taken,” Singh told reporters here.

Earlier this week, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered the setting up of an SIT to probe the incident.

Police had said that the group that arrived at the entrance of the temple on the night of May 13 included local people. Prima facie, they requested temple authorities to allow them to perform the ritual of offering `dhoop' (incense) to the deity from the entrance steps as per a decades-old tradition.

The temple guards, however, stopped them, leading to a row.

Subsequently, some Hindu organisations demanded that action be taken against the group for trying to enter the temple, claiming that non-Hindus are not allowed to enter it.

Members of the Sakal Hindu Samaj also sprinkled `gomutra' (cow urine) on the steps as a `purification' ritual.

Meanwhile, in an interview to a news channel, a devotee at the nearby Gulab Shah Wali Dargah said that in view of the controversy, the tradition of offering incense will be stopped from next year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)