Mumbai, Feb 19 (PTI) NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule on Friday demanded an SIT probe into a reported statement by BJP MLA Ganesh Naik that "international dons" knew him.

Sule claimed Naik's reported statement had national security ramifications and it was her duty that it be brought to the notice of the Centre, specially Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

If need, the matter will be raised in Parliament, the Baramati MP said at an event in Navi Mumbai.

Naik, who quit the NCP and joined the BJP ahead of the 2019 Assembly polls, had reportedly told his supporters during an event in Navi Mumbai that they need not fear hooliganism as "international dons" knew him.

Speaking on the issue, Sule said, "It is an issue of national security. I think I should write to (MHA) Amit Shah, seeking immediate SIT probe of people from Maharashtra who have such contacts."

Meanwhile, hitting out at senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis for an earlier statement that NCP chief Sharad Pawar must retire from politics, Sule said the people of Maharashtra disagree and want her father to continue serving them.

