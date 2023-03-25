Nagpur, Mar 25 (PTI) Two women were murdered in separate incidents in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, following which two accused were arrested, police said on Saturday.

In Hingna police station area, a 30-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her paramour who raped her in a forest area before smashing her head with a boulder on Thursday on suspicion that she was having an affair with another man, the official said.

In another incident, a woman was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner in Hudkeshwar area on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the 35-year-old man allegedly smothered her using a pillow at their house. He called an auto-rickshaw driver stating that his wife was unwell. However, the driver suspected something amiss and alerted the police.

