Nashik, Jun 3 (PTI) An education official with the Nashik Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra was nabbed by the Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the former headmaster of an institute, an official said on Saturday.

Sunita Dhangar, serving as the administrative officer in the NMC's education department, sought the bribe from the man to help him get reinstated at the institute after he was dismissed from service some time ago, the official said.

"The woman official and junior clerk Nitin Joshi were held while accepting bribes on Friday. A search of her home yielded Rs 85 lakh in cash, 320 grams of gold and property documents. She and the clerk have been remanded in police custody till June 5," he said.

A case under Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the two at Sarkarwada police station, the official informed.

