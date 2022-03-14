Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): After many states declared 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free, Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday demanded that the state government waive off tax on the movie.

Speaking to ANI, BJP MLA Ram Kadam said, "If Balasaheb Thackeray would have been alive, then the movie would have been declared tax-free but his son Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is yet to announce this."

"The reality of Kashmiri Pandits has been shown in the movie. How they were removed from Kashmir and Congress does not want the reality to come in the public domain. The movie does not belong to any political party. If the movie is not declared tax-free then all Hindus will take to the streets," added Kadam.

BJP MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha raised the issue in Legislative Assembly on Monday and demanded the government to announce the film tax-free across the state. Another BJP MLA Nitesh Rane wrote to the Maharashtra Chief Minister demanding the same.

Starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi, 'The Kashmir Files' revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990.

Notably, states like Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka had already declared the movie tax-free. Goa will also declare the film tax-free.

Further, Uttarakhand, Tripura and Goa government on Monday has decided to declare the movie tax-free in their states. (ANI)

