Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI): To tackle the shortage of medical oxygen and essential drugs like Remdesivir in the state, the Maharashtra government has floated global tenders for oxygen concentrators, Remdesivir vials, and oxygen PSA (pressure swing adsorption) plants.

Speaking to ANI, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, "We have floated global tenders for 40,000 oxygen concentrators, 132 PSA plants, 25,000 metric tonnes liquid oxygen, 10 lakh Remdesivir vials, and around 15 oxygen storage tankers."

Maharashtra has also constituted an empowered committee for this purpose.

The state has reported 48,700 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the state health bulletin on Monday. With this, the total cases in the state mounted to 43,43,727 including 6,74,770 active cases and 36,01,796 discharges. The death toll, however, surged to 65,284 including the new deaths.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry informed today that, the cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 14.19 crore today as part of the world's largest vaccination drive, which completed 100 days yesterday. (ANI)

