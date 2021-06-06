Mumbai, Jun 6 (PTI) The number of coronavirus deaths in Maharashtra crossed the one lakh-mark on Sunday as 233 patients succumbed to the infection.

The death toll now stood at 1,00,130.

The state reported 12,557new infection cases during the day, which pushed its overall caseload to 58,31,781.

A total of 14,433 patients were discharged during the day, which took the recovery count to 55,43,267, the department said in the statement.

Maharashtra's recovery rate is now 95.05 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.72 per cent.

There are 1,85,527 active cases in the state at present.

As 2,37,514 tests were conducted during the day, the overall test tally reached 3,65,08,967, it said.

Mumbai reported 786 cases and 20 deaths, due to which its infection count reached 7,10,643 and death toll 14,971.

Mumbai division, which comprises the city and its satellite towns, reported 2,420 cases and 33 deaths. The case count there is now 15,48,494, while the number of deaths is 28,267.

Nashik division reported 1,194 cases, Pune division 2,999 cases, Kolhapur division 3,864 cases, including 1,152 in Kolhapur district, 850 in Sangli district, 629 in Sindhudurg and 777 in Ratnagiri.

Aurangabad division reported 373 cases, Latur division 570cases, Akola division 718 cases, Nagpur division 419 cases.

The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 58,31,781; death toll 1,00,130; recoveries 55,43,267; total tests 3,65,08,967; active case 1,85,527; tests today 2,37,514.

