Hyderabad, Jan 9 (PTI) Actor Mahesh Babu's elder brother and Superstar Krishna's elder son Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu passed away here on Saturday night due to health complications, sources close to the family said.

Also Read | Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Rajnath Singh Extends Greetings on Birth Anniversary of 10th Sikh Guru.

He was 56.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality in National Capital Improves to 'Satisfactory' From 'Moderate' Category As Rain Lashes National Capital, AQI at 90.

"It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu garu. He will continue to live in our hearts forever," GMB Entertainment, the official twitter handle of Mahesh Babu Entertainment said on Saturday night.

It the light of current circumstances, the family members requested the well-wishers to adhere to COVID-19 norms and avoid gatherings at the cremation venue, the tweet added.

Ramesh Babu started his career as a child artist in his father Krishna's movies and later went on to perform lead roles in several films.

He turned producer and made hit movies such as 'Arjun' and 'Atithi'.

"Shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of Shri G Ramesh babu. My heartfelt condolences to Shri Krishna garu, @urstrulyMahesh and all the family members. May the Almighty give strength to the family to cope with the tragic loss," actor Chiranjeevi tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)