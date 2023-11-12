Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 12 (ANI): Amid various probe agencies investigating a handful of key Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders in a slew of cases, the party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was seen offering puja at her Kalighat residence on Sunday.

Mamata was seen handing over an offering to the priest, which was in turn placed before the deity. She was then seen walking out of the well-decorated puja 'ghar' as the puja continued.

Mamata's prayers come amid West Bengal Minister Jyotipriya Mallick's recent arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore ration distribution case.

Moreover, her party's firebrand Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra is under fire in the "cash for query" allegations and the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee has recommended her expulsion from the House to Speaker Om Birla.

The Ethics panel investigating the matter adopted its 500-page report recommending her expulsion from the lower House in view of her "highly objectionable, unethical, heinous and criminal conduct". The report was adopted with a 6:4 majority.

The Trinamool MP had walked out of the Committee meeting even as she was being cross examined after recording her statement. She alleged that members of the Committee were asking her 'personal' questions.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey however deflected this claim, saying it was actually the Opposition MPs who were guilty of asking the wrong questions.

On the other hand, Jyotipriya Mallick was taken to the Command Hospital in Kolkata for medical examination on Sunday. Earlier, the state Minister had complained of health issues and problems in his right leg.

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Mamata's nephew, is also being probed by the ED in connection with the alleged teacher recruitment scam.

There are multiple investigations going on against various TMC leaders by various central investigative agencies, which the party has described as a 'political vendetta' by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. (ANI)

