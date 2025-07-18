Gurugram, Jul 17 (PTI) Gurugram Police has arrested an accused in a case of cheating of Rs 80,000 on the pretext of providing a job at Haryana Central University by posing as a fake professor, police said, adding that the accused was sent to judicial custody.

According to the police, a youth filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Manesar Police Station that someone as a fake professor called him posing on February 28. The accused allegedly claimed that he will get him a job at Haryana Central University for pay Rs 80,000.

The youth allegedly transferred the money to the accused's account, but later he realised that he had been duped and moved to the police, he added.

