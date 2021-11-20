Jammu, Nov 19 (PTI) A drug peddler was arrested on Friday night with five kilograms of poppy in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said.

A police team intercepted him on a highway at Ramban and recovered the poppy from him, they said.

The accused has been identified as Mehfoz Khan, they said.

