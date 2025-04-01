Anakapalli (Andhra Pradesh), Apr 1 (PTI) The Chodavaram court in Anakapalli district on Tuesday sentenced a 31-year-old man to death for the brutal murder of a seven-year-old girl from Devarapalli.

The judgment was announced by the 9th Additional District Judge K Ratna Kumar.

In 2015, G Shekhar Subhachari, with a history of petty offenses and family disputes, horrified the community by cutting the young girl's throat with a beer bottle, sparking a lengthy investigation.

"The court convicted the accused, sentencing him to death and imposing a Rs 10,000 fine, with Rs 9,000 to be paid to the victim's mother," said Additional Public Prosecutor U Venkata Rao.

The court recommended the District Legal Services Authority provide additional compensation to the victim's family and sent proceedings to the Andhra Pradesh High Court for death sentence confirmation.

"This verdict will raise awareness on child offenses. The investigation team did a great job, and the judge's decision led to the death penalty," said Shravani, DSP, Ankapalli district.

