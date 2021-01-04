Palghar, Jan 4 (PTI) The highly decomposed body of a man was found hanging in the premises of a company in Boisar area of Palghar district on Monday, police said.

Lalsingh Bahura had gone missing after attending work in the unit on December 29, a Boisar police station official said.

"He was found hanging from a rod in the company's water shed. No suicide note has been found at the spot. Further probe was underway," he added.

