Chikkamagaluru (K'taka), Dec 13 (PTI) A 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly poisoning his wife to death by mixing cyanide in her food in this district, police said on Wednesday.

Shweta (30) was married to Darshan for over seven years and the couple had a four-year-old son. Darshan is a lab technician and owns diagnostic centres in Bengaluru, they said.

The couple lived in Bengaluru and had come to their native village in Devarunda in Chikkamagaluru district three days ago. They shared a strained relationship ever since she discovered about his extra-marital affair which led to frequent quarrels between them, police said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to having killed his wife by poisoning her food with cyanide, a senior police officer said.

Early on Monday, Darshan's brother informed Shweta's family about her death due to a heart attack. When her family reached Darshan's house, they found minor injury marks on Shweta's body and suspected that a quarrel between Darshan and Shweta on Sunday night might have led to her death, he said.

The woman's family filed a complaint with the police alleging that their daughter was poisoned to death by her husband. They also shared the audio clip of Shweta in which she was heard requesting the other woman to not get involved with her husband, he added.

The post-mortem report of the deceased revealed the presence of poison in her intestine. The audio clip and autopsy report raised further suspicions on Darshan and during sustained questioning, he confessed to the investigators about killing his wife by mixing cyanide in her food, the officer said.

"A case of murder was registered and Darshan was arrested on Tuesday evening. As per his confession, he mixed cyanide in her food but we are still awaiting for report from forensic experts to ascertain the exact chemical used by him to kill her," he added.

