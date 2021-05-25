Country-made pistol and two live cartridges seized by Mumbai police.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 (ANI): Mumbai Police Crime Branch unit has arrested a man with a country-made pistol from Borivali area.

"A 38-year-old man was arrested by Crime Branch unit 11 from the Borivali area. A country-made pistol and two live cartridges have been seized from his possession," the Mumbai police informed on Monday.

According to police, there are many cases registered against the accused under various sections.

The investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

