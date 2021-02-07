Chirang (Assam) [India], February 7 (ANI): Assam Police arrested a man and seized one elephant tusk and 105 live bullets from his residence.

"One elephant tusk and 105 live bullets seized from the residence of a man yesterday in a village in Basugaon police station area, in Chirang district. The man was arrested," police said in a statement on Saturday.

Police added that an FIR under Arms Act and Wildlife Protection Act was registered under the accused. (ANI)

