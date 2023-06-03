Mumbai, Jun 3 (PTI) A man who was on the run since 2003 after allegedly killing a Delhi-based businessman in a Mumbai hotel has been arrested, a police official said on Saturday.

Also Read | Odisha Train Accident: Indian Sports Fraternity Expresses Grief, Offers Condolences to Victims.

Rupesh Ramnath Rai alias Atul Vijay Kediya was held on Friday from neighbouring Thane from a sweet shop in which he was employed, the Santacruz police station official said.

Also Read | Odisha Train Tragedy: Stringent Action if Any Found Guilty, No One Will Be Spared, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

"He is accused to killing the businessman in a Vile Parle hotel after an argument and fleeing with Rs 1.30 lakh. Our probe has found he hid in Gujarat, Ranchi in Jharkhand, Delhi, Maharashtra and Goa," the official said.

"He even managed to get an Aadhaar Card in Ranchi and recently applied for a passport. Based on a tip off, the man, who is a native of Muzaffarpur in Bihar, was held. We had visited Bihar 16 times earlier to arrest him. He is also wanted in an Arms Act case of 2002 in Delhi," the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)