New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) A 53-year-old man was allegedly robbed of his car at knifepoint by three men in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar area, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place Friday around 9 pm, when Vinod Kumar Sharma, a resident of Sector 14, Noida, was in his car near Bansal Sweets in Patparganj, where he also runs a pastry shop.

His car and a bike, which had three people riding it, had a minor collision following which an argument broke out between them, an officer said. As the row became more intense, the three beat him and made off with his car showing a knife.

Sharma was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

"A case under sections 309(6) (Robbery) and 3(5) (Joint liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Pandav Nagar Police Station and further investigation is underway to identify and arrest the culprits," the officer said.

Police have apprehended one person in connection with the incident, and are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the others.

