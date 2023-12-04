Mumbai, Dec 4 (PTI) A man was detained on Monday after he allegedly tried to set himself on fire while BJP leader Ashish Shelar was addressing a gathering in Khar in the western part of Mumbai, a police official said.

The man, identified as Irfan Pindara, is a resident of New Hanuman Nagar, and was part of a mob protesting against a Slum Rehabilitation Authority project in the area, the official said.

"When Shelar arrived there to support the protesters, Pindara tried to set himself on fire after pouring kerosene on his body. Since the protest had permission from authorities, police personnel were posted there and they managed to stop Pindara before he could harm himself," the Khar police station official said.

He was detained and further probe is underway, the official added.

