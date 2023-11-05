Sonbhadra, Nov 5 (PTI) A man and his wife allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a drain carrying water out of the Anpara power project here in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

Circle Officer Anil Mishra said that the water used for cooling the power generation plant is released into the drain that empties into the Rihand reservoir.

Also Read | Betting App Under ED Radar: Government Blocks Mahadev Online Gaming App, 21 Other Illegal Betting Platforms on Enforcement Directorate Request.

There was an argument between Dilip (21) and his wife Dhanwanti (18), residents of Dibulganj village, on Saturday, the official said.

She allegedly jumped into the drain late in the evening, Mishra said and added that Dilip also jumped into it.

Also Read | Sandeep Dayma Expelled: BJP Expels Party Leader Over Hate Remarks on Gurdwaras and Mosques at Rally in Rajasthan.

On receiving information, a police team reached the spot, he said. The bodies were recovered on Sunday afternoon.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, the circle officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)