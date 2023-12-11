New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) A 25-year-old man with Down Syndrome averted a robbery bid at his home as he flashed a toy gun at two robbers who broke into his house in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar area, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place on December 6 in broad daylight.

Also Read | Article 370 Verdict: Congress Says It Disagrees With Supreme Court Judgment on the Manner in Which Article 370 Was Abrogated (Watch Video).

A senior police officer said that they have registered a case in connection with the incident.

Satpal Singh, who works in Ministry of Railways, said his younger son Nishant Chaudhary was alone in the house when the incident happened.

Also Read | Maharashtra Congress Launches 'Halla-Bol' Protest March Against 'Blind, Deaf and Dumb' BJP Government (Watch Video).

"It was on December 6 at 1.34 pm. I was at my office and my wife was also at her workplace. My younger son was alone in the house when two persons broke into our premises. They first broke the lock and later bolted the gate from inside in order to commit burglary. Nishant keeps a toy gun with him which looks like an original one.

"I had kept Rs 2,000 in the living room for maid. The accused took the money and went inside towards the lobby where my son was present. He thought that his mother has come. But on realising they were robbers, he pointed his gun towards the accused. The alleged persons got scared and ran away from the house. The whole episode unfolded within 45 seconds," Singh said.

The family has alleged that a maid, who was present near the spot, was involved in the incident.

"We have seen several CCTV footage and got to know that the alleged persons directly entered our house as if it was pre-planed. I have live access of the CCTV footage. I noticed it just after the incident and informed my wife who reached home within three minutes. Later, I also reached my house," he said.

A case under relevant sections has been registered at Jyoti Nagar police station and several teams have been made to nab the accused persons, the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)