Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Dec 12 (PTI) A man allegedly having links with the banned People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) was shot dead by suspected members of proscribed CPI (Maoists) in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Tuesday.

Kamal Purty, who had served a jail term for having criminal antecedent, was killed by Maoists on Monday, West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said in a statement.

PLFI is a breakaway faction of outlawed CPI (Maoist).

The incident occurred in Raigada village under the Maoist-affected Gudri Police Station limits, he said.

"We had information on Monday night that a man was shot dead by criminals in Gudri PS jurisdiction and tried to verify the incident from all our sources," the statement said.

The preliminary investigation revealed that an unidentified squad of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) killed the man, it stated.

The body was recovered on Tuesday and sent for post-mortem examination in Chakradharpur.

The investigation is underway, police said.

An attempt-to-murder case against Purty was pending at the Gudri Police Station.

