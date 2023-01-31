New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday met Dr Seth Berkley, CEO, GAVI, the international vaccine alliance, at Nirman Bhawan here.

"Met @GaviSeth, CEO of the @GAVI, the international vaccine alliance. He appreciated India's vaccination programme, U-win platform and Universal Immunization programme," the minister tweeted.

A day before the meeting, Prakash Kumar Singh, Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at Serum Institute of India (SII) had met Berkley in Delhi, and discussed various issues.

The GAVI team is slated to visit Pune on February 2 to meet SII CEO Adar C Poonawalla.

