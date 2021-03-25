New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) A 25-year-old inmate hanged himself inside a temporary jail facility in the Mandoli prison complex on Wednesday afternoon, officials said here.

The deceased has been identified as Guddu, they said.

The inmate was lodged in a flat at the third floor of a temporary jail with five others. He hanged himself in a room, while others were asleep, a senior jail official.

Around 3 pm, the body was found, he said.

The deceased had two cases of theft registered against him.

He was out on interim bail and had surrendered in temporary jail on Sunday, the official said, adding that inquest proceedings are being conducted by the metropolitan magistrate.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)