Imphal (Manipur) [India], January 3 (ANI): Manipur on Saturday reported 1 death and 38 new COVID-19 cases, according to the State Health Department.

On Saturday, the recoveries from this deadly virus were 33 making the total recoveries in the state rise to 26,815.

Active cases in the state are 1,108 making the total cases mount to 28,281.

However, the state reported 1 death today making the total deaths in the state rise to 358.

The recovery rate in the state has now reached 94.81 %.

India reported 18,177 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,03,23,965, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Sunday.

With this, the total number of active cases now stands at 2,47,220. As many as 217 lives were claimed by the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,49,435. So far 99,27,310 recoveries have been reported in the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)