Imphal, Dec 9 (PTI) Manipur police on Saturday arrested eight kidnappers and rescued a 22-year-old youth from their clutches.

The youth identified as Laishram Chinglen Singh was abducted from DM College of Science New Boy's Hostel on Friday afternoon, Imphal West SP Ksh Shivakanta Singh told reporters.

Also Read | Marital Rape Not an 'Offence' if Wife Is 18 or Above, Says Allahabad High Court.

"The kidnappers had demanded a ransom of Rs 15 lakh from the parents of Laishram for his safe release," Shivakanta said.

"Following a complaint by the youth's parents, Imphal West District Police conducted searches at different places. Around 2am, a police team carried out a raid at Yumnam Huidrom Makha Leikai in Imphal West district and rescued Laishram from the house of one Asem Chaoba (63)," he said.

Also Read | India's GDP Growth Is Reflection of Transformative Reforms of Last 10 Years, Says PM Narendra Modi.

He added that a Ghatak rifle, an AK-47 rifle, one .32 pistol, ammunition and 13 mobile handsets were recovered from the eight arrested kidnappers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)