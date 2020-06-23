Mumbai, Jun 23 (PTI) The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government is committed to providing reservations in jobs and education to Marathas and was working to defend its quota decision in the Supreme Court, state PWD minister Ashok Chavan said on Tuesday.

Chavan heads the cabinet subcommittee on Maratha quota and had on Tuesday chaired a meeting on the issue, which was attended by Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Labour Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Public Undertakings minister Eknath Shinde and Bahujan Kalyan Minister Vijay Wadettiwar.

This was the fifth meeting of the committee, Chavan told reporters.

The apex court is hearing pleas on the decision by the state government to grant reservations to the Maratha community in jobs and education.

The state government has filed its affidavit in SC while the petitioners are yet to file their rejoinders.

"We have to see if both the petitions come up for hearing on July 7," Chavan said.

