Budaun, Dec 27 (PTI) A programme was stopped here in Bherha village after some activists from Bajrang Dal tipped off police about a mass religious conversion that was going to take place there, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, no permission was taken for the event which was being held in the village under Hazratpur Police Station area on Monday night.

In their complaint, Bajrang Dal activists alleged that around two dozen people were going convert from Hindusim to Christianity, a senior police officer said.

However, when police raided the venue they found no conversion taking place there.

"Acting on the information, when police reached the pandal, they found bhajans were being played by the DJ. The programme was stopped, as it was being held without any permission. The people who had gathered there were told to leave the place," Deputy Superintendent of Police Karamveer Singh said, and dismissed the allegations of mass religious conversion.

Bajrang Dal District president Pankaj Gupta said that when there is not a single Christian family in the village then how can such a "big programme" be held there.

"One Hindu family had converted to Christianity, and the information about the religious conversion was correct," he said.

He added that the office bearers of the organisation will meet senior government officials and demand an action against the organisers of the programme.

District BJP president Rajiv Gupta said that he had spoken to police and administration, and asked them to ensure that such incidents are not repeated.

