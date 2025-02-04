Patna (Bihar) [India], February 4 (ANI): As Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Bihar for the second time in a month, the state's President Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Tuesday stated that the visit is a matter of pride for Bihar.

"It is a matter of happiness and pride for us that Rahul Gandhi is coming here," Akhilesh Prasad Singh said.

Reacting to the notice of breach of parliamentary privilege against Congress MP Sonia Gandhi, he said, "...since 2014, the Modi government has been writing the script (of the President's address) in which there is no place for farmers, youth, soldiers, and laborers..."

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had earlier visited Patna this month, where he addressed the 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan' rally.

During his address, Rahul Gandhi lashed out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, calling the state's caste census a "fake" one.

"Caste census should be conducted to understand the true situation of the nation. It will not be like the fake caste census that has been conducted in Bihar... A policy should be made based on the caste census... Congress will pass the caste census in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. We will demolish the barrier of 50 percent reservations...," he said.

Targeting the BJP, he added, "When they came to know that people from the backward community and Dalits are gaining representation, they gave you the representation but took away the power. The power has been given to Ambani, Adani, and RSS. They put their people in every organization..." he alleged.

Rahul Gandhi also met INDIA bloc partner and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, in Patna, Bihar.

Earlier, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Misa Bharti expressed confidence that the INDIA bloc will form the government in Bihar in the upcoming Assembly elections. Speaking with ANI, Bharti emphasised that the RJD and the INDIA bloc stand with the people, addressing issues such as unemployment, inflation, and providing government jobs

."I am confident that the INDIA bloc government will be formed in Bihar," Bharti said. She highlighted several promises made by the INDIA Bloc, including providing 200 units of free electricity, increasing the pension for senior citizens from Rs 400 to Rs 1,500, and reducing the cost of gas cylinders from Rs 1,200 to Rs 500. Additionally, the Bloc plans to provide financial assistance of Rs 2,500 to women. (ANI)

