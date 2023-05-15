Kolkata, May 15 (PTI) Mauritius President Prithvirajsing Roopun, on a three-day private visit to the metropolis, made his way to religious landmarks Belur Math and the Dakshineswar Kali Temple on Monday, officials said.

Roopun, who was accompanied by his wife, prayed at the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and walked around its premises, and said he was "overwhelmed", a spokesperson of the Dakshineswar Kali Temple told PTI.

He then went to Belur Math, the headquarters of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission, the officials said.

BJP leader and president of cultural organisation 'Khola Hawa' Swapan Dasgupta accompanied Roopun, who had arrived in the city on Sunday morning.

