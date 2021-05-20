Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 20 (ANI): Expressing concern over the rapidly rising COVID-19 cases in rural Uttar Pradesh and increase in death toll due to viral infection across the country, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday asked the government to "go beyond announcements" and help the "helpless and devastated" families.

Taking to Twitter, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that the COVID-19 situation in the country is 'very sad' and all kinds of efforts are needed at every level.

"According to the government claim, the number of cases of Corona infections in the country is decreasing which is a matter of some relief, but the number of deaths from COVID-19 is increasing. Whatever the reason, it is a very difficult and very sad situation, and all kinds of sincere efforts should be made at every level to get out of this," the BSP chief tweeted.

"At the same time, Corona is also rapidly infecting and killing people in rural areas of UP. People are forced to do last rites of the victims without proper rituals. The government should immediately go beyond the announcements and actively provide all kinds of help to such devastated, poor and helpless families," she added.

A rapid surge in COVID-19 cases has been reported in the rural parts of India recently. On May 16, the Centre issued guidelines for the containment and management of coronavirus spread in peri-urban, rural and tribal areas to strengthen primary level healthcare infrastructure at all levels.

Meanwhile, India reported 2,76,070 new COVID-19 cases and 3,874 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Thursday.

As many as 3,69,077 discharges have been made in the last 24 hours, which is more than the daily cases reported.

The cumulative caseload stands at 2,57,72,400, including 2,23,55,440 recoveries, 31,29,878 active cases and 2,87,122 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)