Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 12 (ANI): Banshidhar Tiwari, Director General of the Information and Public Relations Department and Vice President of Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA), said on Monday that it is the duty of every citizen to remain loyal to their birthplace and actively contribute to its development.

According to a release, he said that even though positive migration is taking place, one should still remain connected to his soil.

Banshidhar Tiwari was addressing an event "How should the mountains be inhabited?" as the chief guest, organised by Uttarjan Today Centurion Club.

He said that the state government is constantly trying to stop migration. Efforts are being made to resettle the border villages. In the last three years, many public welfare schemes have been implemented, which benefit remote rural areas.

He said that the objective of the Dhami government is to stop migration and increase employment opportunities in the mountainous areas. "Special emphasis is being laid on women's empowerment. The government also considers social participation important in this direction."

He said that the government is committed to including Uttarakhand among the country's leading states. People who did excellent work in various fields of society were also honoured in the programme. (ANI)

