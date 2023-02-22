New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Ministry of External Affairs' flagship event on geo-economics -- Asia Economic Dialogue -- will be held from February 23-25 in Pune where themes such as global growth prospects and meeting climate targets will be discussed.

The Asia Economic Dialogue (AED) is the ministry's annual event and is hosted in collaboration with the Pune International Centre.

Also Read | PBNS Editorial – Sach Ki Soch – 22 February 2023 – Culture and Heritage Brought to … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

The principal theme for the Dialogue's seventh edition is ‘Asia and the Emerging World Order', a Ministry of External Affairs statement said.

The dialogue will also discuss themes such as global growth prospects; How the Global South will shape the G20 agenda; the Metaverse: Understanding the Future; and Meeting climate targets: The Road Ahead.

Also Read | Jansen Panettiere Dies at 28; Actor Was Best Known for The Walking Dead, Blue's Clues and Even Stevens.

The inaugural session would be a conversation between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Bhutan's Finance Minister Lyonpo Namgay Tshering and Maldivian Finance Minister Ibrahim Ameer.

More than 44 speakers from various countries, including Brazil, the US, the UK, South Africa, Bhutan, Maldives, Switzerland, Singapore, and Mexico, will be participating in the dialogue.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)