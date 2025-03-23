Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], March 23 (ANI): The Assam Rifles, one of the oldest paramilitary forces in India, commemorated its Veterans Day on 23rd March, paying tribute to the courageous men and women who have served the Force with dedication and honour, said a press statement from Assam Rifles on Sunday.

The event was held at the Assam Rifles headquarters in Shillong, where senior officials, veterans, and Veer Naris gathered to celebrate the force's legacy and contributions.

Veterans Day is a momentous occasion to honour the Assam Rifles veterans who have sacrificed their time, energy and often their lives in service to the nation.

The event was marked by a series of events, including a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the war memorial, followed by speeches from senior officers highlighting the achievements of the Force and its veterans.

Assam Rifles has 97,264 Ex-servicemen countrywide and 587 Veer Naris. These come under the umbrella of ARESA, which is located in all the states. At present, we have 35 ARESA Centres all over India and 3 Pension-Paying Offices (PPO) in Nepal to oversee the welfare of Assam rifles Ex-servicemen.

A mega Assam Rifles Ex-Servicemen Rally for Ex-Servicemen of Shillong, Meghalaya, was also conducted under the aegis of Headquarters Directorate General Assam Rifles at Shillong, Meghalaya, on 23rd March 25.

The rally elicited participation by more than 118 Ex-Servicemen from all the districts of the State, including Gallantry Awardees, Veer Naris, Widows, and their dependents. It entailed the establishment of Medical camps, an ECHS helpdesk, Banking facilities, and a Grievance redressal cell.

The Rally was organised under the theme "Serving Those Who Served Us" to connect with veterans, strengthen bonds with them, and acknowledge their contribution to the country during their prime. Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, DG Assam Rifles, was the Chief Guest.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director General of Assam Rifles lauded the contribution of the veterans and serving soldiers of Meghalaya, who have contributed immensely to ensuring the security and prosperity of the North East and the country.

Veer naris, Assam Rifles Ex-servicemen, and Widows were also felicitated on the occasion. Assam Rifles Ex-servicemen Soldiers Association Centres across the country will interact with Ex-Servicemen and distribute sweets.

Veterans Day at Assam Rifles serves as a reminder of the organization's rich legacy and reinforces the sense of camaraderie that binds its serving and retired personnel, fostering unity and pride within the Assam Rifles family. (ANI)

