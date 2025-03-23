Bengaluru, March 23: Amid controversy over the removal of Aurangzeb's grave in Maharashtra's Sambhaji Nagar, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said Aurangzeb does not fit the criteria of an icon, and anyone resorting to present distorted facts should be countered.

Addressing a press conference during the Akhil Bhartiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) meeting in Bengaluru, RSS Sahakaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale said: "While political emancipation was achieved in 1947, mental colonisation continued. Therefore, decolonising the mind is an ongoing struggle for intellectual freedom. This is what we aim to achieve." Aurangzeb Grave Dispute: NIA Team Visits Mughal Emperor’s Tomb in Maharashtra’s Khultabad, Keeps Eye on Suspicious Movements.

Hosabale said, "If someone wants to draw inspiration from an invader who sought to destroy our national ethos and culture, he is an invader and dangerous to society." The RSS leader said that people with invaders' mindset glorify Aurangzeb even though he does not fit the criteria of an icon. He shared that those who talk about Ganga-Jamuni 'tehzeeb' have not tried to bring Aurangzeb's brother Dara Shikoh to the forefront even though he embraced the ethos of this land.

Determining with whom the ethos of our country should be linked is the need of the hour, he stated. "This is not about being a foreigner or a native. Sister Nivedita, though a Christian, embraced the ethos of this land. I mentioned Dara Shikoh for the same reason. We must think along these lines. This is the firm view of the RSS, which aligns with the philosophy of this land," he added.‘Aurangzeb Is BJP’s New Shivaji’: Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena Says ‘After Release of Chhavaa Movie, BJP Showed Political Fury Against Mughal Emperor’s Grave and Spoiled Atmosphere of Maharashtra’.

"Guru Gobind Singh's sons were martyred because they refused to submit to oppression. We draw inspiration from their sacrifice. We take inspiration from figures like Rani Abbakka, Bhagat Singh, Valmiki, and B.R. Ambedkar, all of whom upheld the nation's culture and heritage. Former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam is also a significant inspiration. These figures represent the strongest foundation for ensuring harmony in our country. The RSS has always emphasised this," he stated. On inter-caste marriages, he said, "We say that we are all Hindus. Those born in this country are Hindus because their forefathers were Hindus. People who attend Shakhas and engage with the Sangh gradually overcome casteist feelings."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2025 04:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).