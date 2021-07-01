Shillong, July 1 (PTI) Meghalaya on Thursday recorded 577 new COVID-19 cases, which pushed the caseload to 50,090, while six more deaths raised the toll to 844, a senior official said.

The fatalities were reported from West Jaintia Hills, West Khasi Hills,East Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills districts respectively, Health Services Director Aman War said.

As many as 250 persons recuperated from the infection since Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 44,709, he said.

At present, Meghalaya has 4,537 active COVID-19 cases.

The state has conducted over 6.73 lakh tests so far, War said.

A total of 6.98 lakh people have been inoculated in the state, with over 79,400 having received both doses of the Covishield vaccine, he said. PTI

