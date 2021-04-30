Shillong, April 30 (PTI) Meghalaya recorded 229 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest so far this year, pushing the tally to 16,676, a senior official said.

Two more fatalities raised the toll to 171, Health Services Director Aman War said.

At least 166 people have recuperated from the infection since Thursday, increasing the total number of recoveries to 15,083 the senior official said.

Meghalaya currently has 1,592 active cases.

As many as 4.61 lakh tests have been conducted in the northeastern state so far, he said.

According to War, a total of 2.89 lakh people have been inoculated in the state, of which around 1.8 lakh have received both the doses of Covishield vaccine.

