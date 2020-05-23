India News | Messages on Social Media About Indefinite Curfew Fake: Himachal Govt

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 23 (ANI): State Information and Public Relations Department said that messages circulating on social media about the state government imposing curfew for an indefinite period are incorrect.

The department clarified that messages with regard to the imposition of curfew and closing of offices from May 24 to 26 are fake. No such directions have been issued by the state government, it said.

The curfew would remain only as per previous instructions. (ANI)

