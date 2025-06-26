Thane, Jun 26 (PTI) A four-year-old girl kidnapped from near her residence in Maharashtra's Thane district was rescued within 24 hours from Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

An unidentified person abducted the child from near her home at Rameshwadi in Badlapur (West) area at around 1 pm on Tuesday.

When her parents could not find her, they approached the police and a case of kidnapping was registered against the unidentified person, Badlapur (West) police station's senior inspector Anil Thorve said.

Four police teams were formed to locate the girl.

An analysis of CCTV footage of the area showed a man carrying the child with him, the official said.

Based on the technical surveillance and intelligence inputs, the child was traced to Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh, he said.

"A police team was dispatched to Madhya Pradesh. With the assistance of Umreth police station personnel in Chhindwara, we managed to locate and rescue the child who was found with a man there on Wednesday," the official said.

The 25-year-old man was arrested, he said, adding the motive behind the kidnapping was not yet clear.

The police were bringing the child and the accused back to Badlapur and further probe was on into the case, he said.

