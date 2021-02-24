Banda (UP), Feb 24 (PTI) An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her uncle in the district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Monday night when the girl was sleeping in her house. The accused, Shubham (20), took her to his house and allegedly raped her, Station House Officer (SHO) City Kotwali Jaishyam Shukla said.

When the girl's parents found her missing in the morning, they searched for her and later informed the police, he said.

She was later found in the room of the accused who was arrested, the SHO said.

The man is said to be a drug addict, he said, adding that the girl has been sent for a medical examination.PTI COR SAB

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)