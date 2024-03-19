Aizawl, Mar 19 (PTI) Five houses were dismantled in south Mizoram's Lunglei district on Tuesday for a national highway project, a statement said.

The owners of these houses, located in Zobawk South, have already received compensation, and were asked to vacate multiple times. However, they failed to comply with the eviction order, it said.

The houses were razed with an earthmover, the statement said.

Earlier, five houses in Tawipui South and Thualthu villages were also razed. One house each in Zobawk North and Dawn villages will be demolished on Wednesday, it said.

