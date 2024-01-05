Kolkata, Jan 5 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has assured that he will bring about an era of merit-based selection for development schemes and ensure clean governance.

Speaking at a felicitation programme at the Merchants' Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Friday, Lalduhoma reaffirmed his government's commitment to fighting corruption and ensuring fairness in distributing benefits from development schemes.

"I intend to lead a government that has nothing to hide. I have also given general consent to CBI to freely and seamlessly investigate cases in Mizoram when required," he said.

Speaking about beneficiary selection, he said it will now be based on merit, assessed by an expert committee and prioritise those who have demonstrated positive outcomes. Initially, it will target a smaller group to ensure its success before expanding the scope, he added.

Additionally, expert committees will be appointed to oversee sectoral policies in key areas such as health, agriculture, handloom and handicrafts, horticulture, tourism and MSMEs, he said.

Pointing at Mizoram's strategic location bordering Southeast Asia, Lalduhoma emphasised the need to develop it as a gateway for international trade.

He expressed eagarness to improve road and rail connectivity to facilitate smoother trade flow over the years.

He also highlighted the significant potential of research and development in medicinal and aromatic plants.

Given Mizoram's position as the second-largest bamboo producer in Northeast India and a major strawberry producer in the country, the CM said, "My government will focus on harnessing the commercial potential of these key industries to drive faster economic growth."

Addressing the state's fragile ecological balance, Lalduhoma expressed reservations about mass tourism initiatives. He said tourism development will be carefully assessed considering its impact on the environment.

