Aizawl, Jun 30 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday urged refugees from Myanmar, Bangladesh and internally displaced people from Manipur who had taken shelter in the state to mingle with the local people and respect their laws, social practices and religious traditions.

Around 40,000 people from the neighbouring two countries and a state are currently in Mizoram, he said at a government programme here.

Lalduhoma said that asylum seekers from Myanmar, and Bangladesh and those displaced by ethnic conflict in Manipur should not keep aloof themselves from the hosts but mingle with them.

Stressing the need for peaceful co-existence between the two sides, he said that the refugees and displaced people should also learn to respect and abide by local laws, ethos, social customs and religious practices.

On the other hand, the locals should not discriminate but show kindness to the refugees, he said.

The Myanmar nationals fled to Mizoram following a military coup in the neighbouring country in February 2021, while the asylum seekers from Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tracts came to the state after a military offensive against an ethnic insurgent group in 2022.

A large number of Kuki people from Manipur have taken shelter in Mizoram after ethnic violence broke out with Meiteis in May 2023.

Citing the recent remarks by Home Minister K Sapdanga, Lalduhoma said, "It is very unfortunate that the refugees were reportedly involved in over 50 per cent of crimes committed in the state in recent times. However, all should not be blamed because of the actions of a few miscreants."

Lalduhoma had last week said that his government is contemplating confiscating Myanmar government-issued identity cards of a section of refugees, who repeatedly cross the international border and often violate India's laws.

On Monday, the chief minister said that refugees should not establish separate churches for themselves but become members of local churches in the areas where they live.

He also urged them to mingle with the Young Mizo Association (YMA), the largest philanthropic organisation in the state, and take part in community services and other social services.

The CM was addressing the celebration of 'Remna Ni', the anniversary of the signing of the historic 'Mizoram Accord'.

The Accord was signed between the Centre and the erstwhile militant organisation MNF on June 30, 1986, ending two decades of insurgency.

After coming overground in 1986, the MNF was converted into a political party and had ruled the state for several years.

Mizoram became the 23rd state of India, on February 20, 1987.

