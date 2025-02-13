Purnea (Bihar), Feb 13 (PTI) A JD(U) leader in Bihar's Purnea district on Thursday alleged that he was beaten up and forced to drink urine by supporters of a local MLA belonging to the RJD, the main opposition party.

According to Aditya Kumar, the Deputy Superintendent in charge for Baisi sub-division, an FIR has been lodged on the basis of the complaint of Rehan Fazal, who is undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

"Fazal has alleged that he was abducted by the henchmen of the MLA from Baisi on Wednesday night and taken to the latter's residence,” said the official.

"He suspects that the MLA was upset with him as he had been exposing his misdeeds like land-grabbing and fake MGNREGA job cards made in the name of family members,” Kumar said.

Fazal has alleged that he was beaten up with a stick and a motorcycle shock absorber. He suffered a fracture in an arm and a leg, said the SDPO.

The complainant also claimed “when I asked for water, I was made to drink urine. The MLA's supporters had taken out a dagger to stab me. But they fled the spot as my wife, other family members and local villagers reached the spot and raised an alarm”.

The legislator could not be reached over phone for comments.

Investigation is underway, police said.

