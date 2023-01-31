Jaipur, Jan 31 (PTI) The opposition BJP created uproar in Rajasthan Assembly on Tuesday against the breach of privilege motion moved by independent legislator Sanyam Lodha against the filing of a PIL in the high court over the resignation of 81 MLAs.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore filed the PIL last month seeking direction to the legislative assembly speaker to decide on the resignations given by MLAs of the ruling Congress party on September 25.

Speaker CP Joshi allowed Sanyam Lodha to speak on the breach of privilege motion after the Zero Hour on Tuesday - a move opposed by Rathore.

Irked by the interruption, the speaker said he was conducting the house as per the rules and Rathore cannot dictate him. An argument between the both continued for some minutes.

Joshi said it was his right to allow the motion and the right cannot be challenged. "The house is run by the rules and not by your will. You cannot dictate me."

In September, 81 MLAs submitted their resignations while boycotting the Congress Legislature Party meeting called to decide on Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's successor, the Congress MLAs loyal to Gehlot were opposed to the possibility of the centre leadership picking Sachin Pilot for the job.

Seventy of these 81 MLAs are from Congress.

They withdrew the resignations earlier this month. On Monday, the Rajasthan high court was informed in a reply to a writ petition that the resignations given to the assembly speaker on September 25 were not voluntary and have been withdrawn.

As Rathore and other members continued the uproar, the speaker asked him to read rule 157 of the procedure and conduct of the business of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

The BJP members also stormed to the well briefly.

When Rathore did not adhere to the speaker, Joshi himself read the rule aloud, "A member may, with the consent of the Speaker, raise a question involving a breach of privilege either of a member or of the House or of a Committee thereof."

However, Rathore continued to oppose.

The speaker said when a discussion on the motion will be held, time will be given to the opposition members.

With the permission of the speaker, Sanyam Lodha spoke on the motion.

He said the speaker did not take a decision on resignations and the matter was under consideration with him. "Disappointed by the conduct of a senior member of the house, I am moving this breach of privilege motion."

He said every citizen has the right to go to court for his right. There is a clear arrangement in the Constitution, every constitutional institution has its own functioning and jurisdiction is fixed.

"Many times, not only assembly speakers, but also the high court and supreme court through their decisions, have underlined this clearly," Lodha said.

"I want to ask, are we working to weaken this institution? Is this house a subordinate of the Rajasthan High Court that the Rajasthan high court will dictate this house?" he asked.

"Will we go to the high court if we do not get an answer to our question? Can the assembly ask the high court to decide a case? When this assembly cannot ask the high court to decide a case then how can the High court dictate this house?" Lodha continued.

"A senior member of the house has insulted 7 crore people," he said while requesting the speaker for an inquiry on the matter.

The speaker said in the Constitution, the powers of the legislature, executive and judiciary are defined.

He said he will think over the matter and a decision will be taken thereafter.

