New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The provisions of the Model Code of Conduct which were enforced in the five states that went to assembly polls have been lifted, the Election Commission said on Monday.

In a letter addressed to the Cabinet Secretary and the chief secretaries of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana, the poll panel said since the results in all the five states as well as for the Tapi assembly bypoll in Nagaland have been announced, "the Model Code of Conduct has ceased to be in operation with immediate effect".

Also Read | Elephant Arjuna Death: Former Golden Howdah Elephant Dies in Wild Tusker Attack, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Expresses Sorrow.

The code came into force on October 9 when the poll schedule was announced by the Election Commission.

The model code is an agreement reached between the poll panel and political parties to ensure a level playing field for all candidates during elections.

Also Read | Sikh Man Attacked in UK: Teens Attack 58-Year-Old Sikh Man in Langley Memorial Park Leaving Him With Broken Ribs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)