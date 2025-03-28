New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Over 10,000 Indians imprisoned abroad on various charges have returned home since 2014 due to the Modi government's proactive and sustained diplomatic efforts for their release and pardon, officials said on Friday.

With the UAE pardoning nearly 500 Indian prisoners in the Islamic holy month of Ramzan, official sources said this is reflective of the strong bilateral ties between India and the Gulf country.

"Since 2014, PM Modi's leadership has prioritised the welfare of Indian citizens abroad, ensuring the safe return of nearly 10,000 Indians imprisoned abroad through diplomatic negotiations and high-level interventions," said an official.

Key instances of the Indian nationals' release due to diplomatic efforts include the release of 2,783 Indian prisoners from the UAE since 2022 and Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman ordering the release of 850 Indian prisoners during his visit to India in 2019.

One high point was Qatar's release of the Indian Navy veterans, sentenced to death, in 2023. Eight of them were awarded capital punishment and India's diplomatic intervention led to a commutation of their sentences followed by the release of most of them, the sources added.

They noted that another Islamic country Iran had released 77 Indian nationals in 2024 and 43, including 12 fishermen, in 2023, while the Bahrain government pardoned 250 Indian prisoners during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit in 2019.

The Emir of Kuwait freed 22 Indians and reduced sentences for 97 others after diplomatic talks in 2017.

Official sources said India's regular interventions have led to regular release of the Indian fishermen by Sri Lanka and 3,697 have been freed since 2014.

Since 2014, relentless diplomatic efforts have secured the release of 2,639 fishermen and 71 civilian prisoners from Pakistan, they added.

The officials said that a lot of these breakthroughs were possible due to the personal rapport Modi shares with global leaders.

"These successful interventions underscore India's growing global diplomatic stature and the Modi government's unwavering commitment to protecting the Indian citizens abroad," said an official.

