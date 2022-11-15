New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Manoj Joshi, the chairman of NCRTC and secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), inaugurated the NCRTC exhibition at India International Trade Fair 2022 on Tuesday.

Vinay Kumar Singh, Managing Director of National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), was also present on the occasion.

The exhibition booth of NCRTC, the agency implementing India's First Regional Rail, is designed around the theme of commuter-centricity, the core principle of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

Being hosted in Hall Number 5, the NCRTC stall is abuzz with curious visitors coming to witness this new-age transit mode and its various technologically advanced and commuter-centric features.

The highlight of this stall is the chance to be the First Rider of RRTS. The visitors have to just scan a QR code which will direct them to a form to fill out. From these, NCRTC will select 20 lucky visitors who will then get an opportunity to be the first rider when the RRTS will be operationalised in March 2023 in the Priority Section.

The Virtual Reality (VR) zone of the booth is also a point of attraction, through which the visitors can experience the feel of being at an actual RRTS station. The interactive touch screens placed at the stall showcase not only the various features of RRTS trains but also the social and economic impact this project will have on the entire National Capital Region.

NCRTC is gearing up for the trial runs in the next month on the 17 km-long Priority Section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor.

The exhibition booth gives insight into the transport revolution this project will bring to the region.

This coveted 14-day long fair, IITF 2022, is being organised at Pragati Maidan from November 14 to 27. (ANI)

