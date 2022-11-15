Chandigarh, November 15: The body of an unidentified man was found stuffed inside a suitcase outside a railway station in Punjab's Jalandhar on Tuesday, said police. Ludhiana Shocker: Man Stalks Woman, Creates Her Fake Profile on Instagram and Shares Pictures Without Permission; Booked.

The police said they received information about an abandoned red colour suitcase lying outside the Jalandhar Railway station at around 7 am. The body has not been identified yet, they said.

While scanning the CCTV footage, the police found a man leaving the bag outside the station, they said, adding that further investigation is underway.