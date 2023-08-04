New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will present the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill,2023 on Friday in Lok Sabha.

The bill seeks to empower the Commander-in-Chief or the Officer-in-Command of Inter-services Organisations in respect of service personnel who are subject to the Air Force Act, 1950, the Army Act, 1950 and the Navy Act, 1957, who are serving under or attached to his command, for the maintenance of discipline and proper discharge of their duties, and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration.

Also Read | Hyderabad History-Sheeter Robs Gay Men After Luring Them With Sex and Making Their Nude Videos, Police Launch Manhunt.

According to the legislative business listed for the day in Lok Sabha, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will present the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Various Private members' bills will be introduced in both Houses.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Mob Loots Weapons Including Assault Rifles and Hand Grenades From Police Armoury in Bishnupur District.

In Lok Sabha, BJP MP Poonam Mahajan will introduce a Bill further to amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, of 1960.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi will introduce a bill to protect the right to the privacy of individuals by prohibiting technologies that use facial recognition and remote biometric surveillance for matters connected therewith.

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi will introduce a Bill to provide for the establishment of a National Climate Change Authority for an efficient mechanism to plan, monitor and achieve the net zero emission targets by the year 2070 and for the effective mitigation and adaptation of Climate Change and for matters connected with.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi will move a Bill to amend the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Area Act, 2021.

Meanwhile, in Rajya Sabha, CPI MP Binoy Viswam will introduce a Bill to prevent superstitious practices and bring social awakening and awareness in the society against such evil practices and create a healthy and safe social environment with mutual trust and understanding among the people.

JDU MP Manoj Jha, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi, and AAP MP Raghav Chadha gave a suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha seeking discussion on the situation in Manipur.

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Friday gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China.

In his letter to the Secretary-General, Lok Sabha, Manish Tewari said, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely: That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to have a discussion on the border situation with China."

Meanwhile, the party floor leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) will hold a meeting today at 10 am in the office of the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha in Parliament to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the house.

Earlier the Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which will replace an ordinance promulgated for handling the transfers and postings of senior officers in the city government. The Bill sailed through the Lower House of Parliament easily as the BJP-led NDA has the majority.

Union Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw introduced Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Opposition members strongly opposed the introduction of the bill and said that the bill violates the fundamental right to privacy. They demanded that the bill should be sent to the standing committee for scrutiny. They said the government had withdrawn a bill on data protection last year and the new bill needs more scrutiny.

The Parliament has been witnessing a logjam over a number of issues, including the violence in Manipur, since the beginning of the Monsoon Session on July 20.

The opposition leaders have been demanding a full-fledged discussion on the issue including a statement by the prime minister in the Parliament. Both houses -- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha -- have seen repeated adjournments amid massive ruckus by the opposition leaders. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)